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Two Women Held For Stealing Gold Ornaments In Thane

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 15, 2026 10:03 IST

Two women have been arrested by the Thane Crime Branch for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from elderly commuters, leading to the recovery of jewellery worth Rs 37.19 lakh and the solving of nine theft cases.

Key Points

  • Thane Crime Branch arrested two women for allegedly stealing gold ornaments.
  • The accused targeted elderly commuters on crowded buses in Thane.
  • Police recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 37.19 lakh from the accused.
  • The women are identified as Sangeeta Dashrath Peethkar and Surekha Bajrang Gaikwad, residents of Mulund, Mumbai.
  • Nine theft cases have been solved with the arrest of the two women.

The Thane Crime Branch has arrested two women for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from citizens and solved nine such cases with the recovery of jewellery worth Rs 37.19 lakh, an official said on Friday.

Modus Operandi: Targeting Elderly Commuters

Senior Inspector Sachin Gaikwad of Crime Unit-I said the accused targeted elderly commuters and passengers on crowded buses.

 

The latest case came to light after a 72-year-old woman recently approached the police, saying a gold-encrusted purse was stolen from her bag when she was travelling by bus from Kharegaon Naka to Ozone Valley bus stop in Thane.

Investigation and Arrest

A team examined CCTV footage from the area and gathered information about the suspects, he said. "Acting on technical inputs and surveillance, the Crime Branch team arrested the two accused women on May 7," Gaikwad said.

Accused Identified

The accused were identified as Sangeeta Dashrath Peethkar (45) and Surekha Bajrang Gaikwad (47), both residents of Mumbai's Mulund, which is located adjacent to Thane.

Recovery and Further Investigation

Police said the two women are involved in nine theft offences. Gold ornaments collectively valued at Rs 37.19 lakh have been recovered from the duo, said police, adding that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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