Former Accounts Clerk in Thane Accused of Stealing Gold Ornaments Worth Rs 5.66 Lakh

A former accounts clerk in Thane, Maharashtra, is under investigation for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 5.66 lakh from customers of a co-operative credit society, raising concerns about financial security.

Key Points A former accounts clerk in Thane is accused of stealing gold ornaments from a co-operative credit society.

The alleged theft occurred between June and October 2025, involving gold mortgaged by three customers.

The theft was discovered when customers tried to reclaim their gold after repaying their loans.

Police have registered a case against the accused under section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (theft by a clerk).

The stolen gold ornaments are estimated to be worth Rs 5.66 lakh.

Police have registered a case against a former woman accounts clerk of a co-operative credit society in Maharashtra's Thane city for allegedly stealing customers' gold ornaments of Rs 5.66 lakh, officials said on Sunday.

The alleged offence took place between June and October 2025, when the 22-year-old accused was working with the credit society in the Kalwa area.

During this period, she allegedly stole gold ornaments mortgaged by three customers and kept in the credit society's locker, a police official said.

The matter came to light after the customers approached the society to reclaim their ornaments upon repayment of their loans, he said.

Based on a complaint, the Kalwa police registered an FIR on March 20 against the accused under section 306 (theft by a clerk or servant of property in their master's possession) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.