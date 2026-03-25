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Home  » News » Mumbai Police Reunite Owners with Rs 2 Crore Worth of Recovered Goods

Mumbai Police Reunite Owners with Rs 2 Crore Worth of Recovered Goods

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 25, 2026 10:47 IST

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Mumbai police successfully recovered and returned stolen property worth over Rs 2 crore to rightful owners, showcasing their commitment to fighting crime and restoring valuables.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Key Points

  • Mumbai police recovered stolen property valued at over Rs 2 crore.
  • The recovered items included gold and 800 mobile phones.
  • The property was recovered during investigations into theft and house-breaking cases.
  • The police returned the items to the rightful owners at a function.

The Mumbai police have returned stolen, lost, and seized property valued at more than Rs 2 crore to rightful owners, officials said.

The items, recovered during investigations into house-breaking, theft, mobile theft, and other offences across various city police stations, included gold, 800 mobile phones valued at Rs 2.08 crore, and other materials, they said.

 

The police returned the properties to the complainants at a function held here on Tuesday, the officials added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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