Thane Police Return Stolen Goods Worth Over Rs 7.81 Crore

Thane police have successfully recovered and returned stolen valuables worth over Rs 7.81 crore, including jewellery, mobile phones, and vehicles, to their rightful owners, marking a significant achievement in crime resolution.

Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Thane police returned stolen and lost items worth over Rs 7.81 crore to rightful owners.

Recovered items include gold ornaments, silver items, cash, vehicles, and mobile phones.

The police also facilitated the recovery of funds lost in cyber-related offences.

The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to trace and return stolen property to citizens.

The Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar Police returned stolen and lost items, including jewellery and 510 mobile phones, valued at more than Rs 7.81 crore, to rightful owners in Thane, officials said on Saturday.

Details Of The Recovered Items

Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik handed over the recovered items on Friday, while Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Doiphode shared details of the recovery carried out across Zones 1, 2 and 3.

According to the police, the recovered items include gold ornaments valued at Rs 3.52 crore and silver items worth over Rs 6.13 lakh. Cash amounting to Rs 55.61 lakh was also returned.

Recovery Of Vehicles And Cyber Crime Funds

In addition, 58 vehicles valued at Rs 1.34 crore and 510 mobile phones of Rs 92.68 lakh were restored to their owners. The police also facilitated recovery of Rs 1.29 crore in cyber-related offences, along with other items collectively valued at Rs 13.98 lakh.

The total value of all returned property stood at Rs 7,81,65,267, officials said.

Police Initiative To Combat Theft

The initiative is part of ongoing efforts by the MBVV Police to trace stolen and lost property and ensure its prompt return to citizens.