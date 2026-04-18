Man Gets Life Sentence For Stabbing Neighbour To Death

A man in Thane, Maharashtra, received a life sentence for the 2016 murder of his neighbour following a dispute, while his parents were acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Key Points A man in Thane was sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing his neighbour to death in 2016.

The court acquitted the man's parents due to a lack of evidence linking them to the crime.

The incident stemmed from a dispute where the victim confronted the accused for allegedly harassing his sister.

The accused stabbed the victim multiple times, leading to his death three days later.

Witness statements regarding the parents' involvement were deemed inconsistent, leading to their acquittal.

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced to imprisonment for life a 42-year-old man accused of stabbing his neighbour to death over a dispute in 2016, while acquitting his parents, citing a lack of evidence to establish their role in the crime.

Additional sessions judge D S Deshmukh on Friday found Mohammed Asgar alias Samar Dilshad Husen Sayyed guilty of the charges under section 302 (murder) and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court sentenced him to imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

It acquitted Asgar's father, Dilshad Husen Shahanshah Sayyed, and mother, Efsari Dilshad Husen Sayyed.

Details of the Fatal Stabbing Incident

Additional public prosecutor V G Kadu stated that on the incident in the Kausa area of Mumbra on May 21, 2016, when the victim, Ahmad Raja Shaikh, confronted Asgar for allegedly harassing and "peeping" into his house to look at his sister.

A scuffle ensued, and the accused rushed into his house to retrieve a knife and stabbed Ahmad multiple times in front of several witnesses. The victim succumbed to his injuries three days later at Sion Hospital.

Acquittal of Parents Due to Doubtful Evidence

Judge Deshmukh noted that prosecution witnesses had made "improvements" in their statements by saying that the accused's parents caught hold of the victim's hands and allowed their son to commit murder.

This created doubt about their involvement in the murder, he held, while acquitting the parents.

Under Indian Penal Code Section 302, murder carries a minimum punishment of life imprisonment, extendable to the death penalty in certain cases. The next step typically involves confirming the sentence and transferring the convict to a prison facility. The acquittal of the parents highlights the importance of concrete evidence in establishing guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.