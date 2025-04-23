Terrorists targeted civilians, not IB officials: Sources

Some pro-Kashmir resistance handles on social media have claimed that the citizens who were injured in the Pahalgam terrorist attacks were not 'ordinary', but connected with internal security and counter-intelligence agencies like the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets the families of Pahalgam terror attack victims, in Srinagar on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

However, sources have refuted the claims made by such handles and called them 'erroneous'.

Flyers attributed to 'Kashmir Resistance' were posted on social media, making claims that those killed in the attack included intelligence officials and officials from RAW and other agencies.

Sources confirmed to ANI, that only one IB official, who was on leave with family, was murdered and asserted that only civilians were targeted.

"The unverified rumour spread by some X handles and TV channels that several IB officers were injured is erroneous. Pakistan-sponsored terror group is trying to justify the killings as targeting non-civilians. Only one IB official on leave was murdered in front of his family, not several. Civilians were the target," sources said.

The coffins carrying the victims of the terror attack were brought to the Srinagar airport. Several state government representatives have arrived in Srinagar to facilitate the return home of victims and tourists from their respective states.

In the aftermath of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of innocent tourists on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met the families of the victims outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar.

Earlier, the Union Home Minister paid his tribute to the victims of the attack, which had left the Kashmir Valley and the nation in collective grief and deep mourning, by laying a wreath in a poignant ceremony in Srinagar.

This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The government, however, has yet to officially confirm the number of casualties in the terror attack in Pahalgam.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has arranged four new flights, two each to Delhi and Mumbai. Based on demand, they are in touch with airlines to increase their efforts.

Following the terror attack, security forces have launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible.

Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area.

Many organisations have also called for a Jammu bandh following the attack.