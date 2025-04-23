Non-locals will not be allowed to settle in J-K, says TRF

A joint search operation has been launched by Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir police in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam and Anantag to nab the terrorists who gunned down 26 tourists on Tuesday evening.

IMAGE: Security personnel rush to the spot following a terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, April 22, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Writing on micro blogging platform ‘X’, Chinar Corps – Indian Army, which is responsible for military operations in the Valley, wrote, “The search operation is currently in progress, with all efforts focused on bringing the attackers to justice.”

"On 23 Apr 2025, approximately 2-3 UI terrorists tried to infiltrate through general area Sarjeevan at Uri Nala, Baramulla (in north Kashmir)," it said.

The post further said, “On April 22, 2025, in a cowardly act of violence, terrorists opened fire on innocent tourists and locals. In the immediate aftermath, Joint Forces are overseeing the situation. Medical teams were swiftly mobilized and casualty evacuation commenced.”

The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

"More than 85,000 domiciles have been issued to non-locals, creating a pathway for demographic change in Jammu & Kashmir. These non-locals arrive posing as tourists, obtain domiciles, and then begin to act as if they own the land. Consequently, violence will be directed toward those attempting to settle illegally,” TRF said in a statement which could not be independently verified by Rediff.

In January 2021, Satpal Nischal, a jeweler who obtained a domicile certificate to buy land in Srinagar, was gunned down by TRF.

Nischal had been living in Srinagar for four decades before he decided to buy land in the city, which was possible only after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

After the killing of Nischal, TRF issued a statement, “'Any Indian national irrespective of faith, caste or colour who comes with the intention of settling here, will be treated as an agent of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and not as a civilian.'

TRF is run by Mukhtar Baba, journalist turned terrorist based in Pakistan.

According to a report in Newslaundry, Baba took to the gun post the abrogation of Article 370.

“There was no phone or internet connectivity and movement was heavily restricted. We were back to the bloody stone age, man,” Baba said, according to the report. “We were not in touch with our families, our friends and our colleagues. They didn’t know whether I was alive or whether they were alive.”

Apparently, after the curfew was lifted post abrogation of Article 370, Baba left for Turkey and from there he moved to Pakistan to start the TRF.

In January 2023, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) declared the TRF a “terrorist organisation” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for propaganda on terror activities, recruitment of terrorists, infiltration of terrorists and smuggling of weapons and narcotics from Pakistan into Jammu and Kashmir.