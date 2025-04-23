HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sketches of 3 suspects in Pahalgam terror attack released

Sketches of 3 suspects in Pahalgam terror attack released

April 23, 2025 13:03 IST

Security agencies on Wednesday released the sketches of three men suspected to be involved in the terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, near Pahalgam in south Kashmir.

The men are Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha, officials said. The three terrorists also had code names -- Moosa, Yunus and Asif -- and were involved in terror related incidents in Poonch.

 

The sketches were prepared with the help of survivors, they said.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Tayiba terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack on Tuesday afternoon.

