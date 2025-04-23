HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi meets NSA, Jaishankar at airport after return from Saudi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 23, 2025 09:25 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Delhi airport upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia, as he took stock of the situation following the terror attack in Pahalgam.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets officials at New Delhi airport. Photograph: ANI on X

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was also part of the meeting, officials said.

Modi was briefed by the officials immediately upon his return amid the nationwide shock and outrage over the most gruesome attack targeting tourists in the Valley in a long spell of time.

 

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others, according to officials.

The deceased included two foreigners -- from the UAE and Nepal -- and two locals, they said.

Modi cut short his trip to Saudi Arabia to return on Wednesday morning, while Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Srinagar on Tuesday evening to spearhead the security measures.

The prime minister has vowed that these behind the attack will not be spared and brought to justice.

