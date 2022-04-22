News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Terrorists shoot at 2 migrant labourers in Srinagar

Terrorists shoot at 2 migrant labourers in Srinagar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 22, 2022 23:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Terrorists on Friday shot at and injured two non-local labourers in the Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar, police said.

IMAGE: Female security personnel inspect pedestrians and their belongings during a search operation at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, on Friday, April 22, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

At about 7.50 pm, terrorists fired at two outside labourers, identified as Najamul-Islam and Anikul-Islam, both residents of West Bengal, in the Suthsoo Kalan area of Nowgam, a police spokesman said.

 

Both received gunshot injuries and were immediately shifted to a hospital, he said.

Police have registered a case and investigation is in progress, the spokesman said.

Police officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime, he said, adding the area has been cordoned and a search is going on.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Terror Raising Ugly Head In J-K Again?
Terror Raising Ugly Head In J-K Again?
Murder In The Heart Of Srinagar
Murder In The Heart Of Srinagar
Most Wanted Terrorist Killed In J-K
Most Wanted Terrorist Killed In J-K
UN chief to visit Russia amid Ukraine war; meet Putin
UN chief to visit Russia amid Ukraine war; meet Putin
IPL PIX: Buttler's heroics hand Royals win over DC
IPL PIX: Buttler's heroics hand Royals win over DC
Felt like Sachin, Amitabh: BoJo on welcome in Gujarat
Felt like Sachin, Amitabh: BoJo on welcome in Gujarat
UK aggress to support India's defence manufacturing
UK aggress to support India's defence manufacturing
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Suicide bombers, CISF officer killed in Jammu encounter

Suicide bombers, CISF officer killed in Jammu encounter

When Terrorists Kill A Cop In Kashmir

When Terrorists Kill A Cop In Kashmir

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances