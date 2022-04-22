Terrorists shoot at 2 migrant labourers in Srinagar

Terrorists on Friday shot at and injured two non-local labourers in the Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar, police said.

IMAGE: Female security personnel inspect pedestrians and their belongings during a search operation at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, on Friday, April 22, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

At about 7.50 pm, terrorists fired at two outside labourers, identified as Najamul-Islam and Anikul-Islam, both residents of West Bengal, in the Suthsoo Kalan area of Nowgam, a police spokesman said.

Both received gunshot injuries and were immediately shifted to a hospital, he said.

Police have registered a case and investigation is in progress, the spokesman said.

Police officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime, he said, adding the area has been cordoned and a search is going on.