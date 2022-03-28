When Terrorists Kill A Policeman In Kashmir...

A recent film has created the impression that the terrorists in Kashmir only targeted Hindus. In fact, more Muslims have died in terrorist attacks in the Valley and continue to do so now even when a new security protocol is in place.

On Saturday, March 26, 2022, terrorists murdered Special Police Officer Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother Umar Jan near their home in the Budgam area.

'They should have shot me in the heart... Where will I find my sons now?' their mother wailed as her sons's bodies were brought home.

Please click on the images to glimpse the large crowds who came out to mourn Special Police Officer Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother Umar Jan at their funeral procession.

