Four Killed In Attack On Pakistan Peace Committee

An ambush in northwest Pakistan resulted in the death of four peace committee members, raising concerns about ongoing terrorist activity in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Four members of a local peace committee were killed in an ambush in northwest Pakistan.

The attack occurred in the Kulachi tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan District.

Terrorists opened fire on the peace committee members, resulting in their immediate deaths.

One committee member was abducted, and weapons were seized by the attackers.

Security forces have initiated a search operation in the affected area.

Terrorists killed four members of a local peace committee in an ambush in northwest Pakistan on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Kulachi tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan District in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Details Of The Pakistan Attack

According to the police, the heavily armed terrorists opened fire on members of the peace committee.

As a result, four peace committee members died on the spot, police added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Investigation And Security Response

The terrorists also abducted a committee member and seized the weapons from the possession of other peace committee members, police said.

The security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Authorities said further investigation into the attack is underway.

Background Of Unrest In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region in northwest Pakistan has faced recurring unrest over the years, driven by militant violence, cross-border movement of fighters from Afghanistan and repeated military operations.

The government accuses the banned terror outfit Tehreek-e-TalibanÂ Pakistan of carrying out terror attacks in provinces bordering Afghanistan after its ceasefire deal ended in November 2022.