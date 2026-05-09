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Pakistan Security Forces Kill Five Terrorists In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 09, 2026 14:23 IST

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Pakistani security forces neutralised five terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, intensifying efforts to combat rising terrorist activities in the region.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • Five terrorists were killed in security operations in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
  • The operations targeted members of the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts.
  • Security forces initiated the operations based on intelligence reports.
  • Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists.
  • Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Five terrorists were killed in operations conducted by security forces in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said on Saturday.

Based on intelligence reports, the security forces initiated two separate operations in the Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts on May 7 and 8, it said in a statement.

 

Military Operations Target TTP Members

Four terrorists belonging to the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in the military engagement in the Tank district, the statement said.

In Dera Ismail Khan, another TTP member was killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces.

Weapons Recovered From Slain Terrorists

Weapons and ammunition have also been recovered from the possession of the slain terrorists, the statement said.

Surge in Terrorist Attacks in Pakistan

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, predominantly targeting the police, law enforcement agencies' personnel, and security forces.

Attacks increased after the banned TTP broke a ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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