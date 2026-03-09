HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Pakistan Security Forces Neutralise TTP Terrorists in Punjab

Pakistan Security Forces Neutralise TTP Terrorists in Punjab

By M Zulqernain
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 09, 2026 00:39 IST

x

Pakistani security forces successfully neutralised four TTP militants in Punjab, preventing a major terrorist attack on police and government targets, highlighting ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Pakistani Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) killed four Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants in Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab.
  • The CTD operation foiled a planned terrorist attack on police checkpoints and government installations.
  • Weapons and explosives were recovered from the killed militants, indicating the severity of the planned attack.
  • A search operation is underway to apprehend the remaining eleven militants who escaped.

Pakistan's Law enforcement agencies on Sunday night shot dead four terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Punjab province.

According to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police, Dera Ghazi Khan district of Punjab (some 400 km from Lahore) narrowly escaped a major terrorist attack as four militants belonging to "Fitna Al-Khawarij" (TTP) were killed in an exchange of fire with CTD near the border village of Jotar.

 

Details of the Counter-Terrorism Operation

"The CTD conducted an intelligence-based operation after receiving information about the presence of around 15 militants in the area who had finalised plans to attack police checkpoints and other government installations in DG Khan. As soon as the CTD team reached the location, the militants opened fire. The CTD personnel retaliated, resulting in the killing of four terrorists," the CTD said.

It said eleven other terrorists managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

Weapons and explosives, including rifles, ammunition and explosive materials, were recovered from the militants.

The CTD teams have cordoned off the Jotar area and launched a search operation to arrest the fleeing militants, it said and added that the process of identifying the killed terrorists is currently underway.

The CTD said the militants had already completed planning for attacks on police posts and other state institutions.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
M Zulqernain in Lahore, Pakistan
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pakistan Targets Militant Posts on Afghan Border in Coordinated Strikes
Pakistan Targets Militant Posts on Afghan Border in Coordinated Strikes
Pakistan Army Kills 13 Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Operations
Pakistan Army Kills 13 Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Operations
Pakistan Repels Afghan Taliban Attacks, Kills Dozens in Border Operations
Pakistan Repels Afghan Taliban Attacks, Kills Dozens in Border Operations
One Killed, 19 Injured in Pakistan Suicide Bombing
One Killed, 19 Injured in Pakistan Suicide Bombing
Pakistan's Security Forces Reportedly Kill Hundreds of Afghan Taliban in Border Operation
Pakistan's Security Forces Reportedly Kill Hundreds of Afghan Taliban in Border Operation

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Grandest Greatest Gujarati Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Countries With Surprisingly Different Native Names

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

VIDEOS

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans1:27

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at airport1:00

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at airport

Vicky Kaushal Arrives in Style at Mohak Nahta's Pre-Wedding Party0:23

Vicky Kaushal Arrives in Style at Mohak Nahta's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO