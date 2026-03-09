Pakistan Security Forces Neutralise TTP Terrorists in Punjab

Pakistani security forces successfully neutralised four TTP militants in Punjab, preventing a major terrorist attack on police and government targets, highlighting ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Pakistani Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) killed four Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants in Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab.

The CTD operation foiled a planned terrorist attack on police checkpoints and government installations.

Weapons and explosives were recovered from the killed militants, indicating the severity of the planned attack.

A search operation is underway to apprehend the remaining eleven militants who escaped.

Pakistan's Law enforcement agencies on Sunday night shot dead four terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Punjab province.

According to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police, Dera Ghazi Khan district of Punjab (some 400 km from Lahore) narrowly escaped a major terrorist attack as four militants belonging to "Fitna Al-Khawarij" (TTP) were killed in an exchange of fire with CTD near the border village of Jotar.

Details of the Counter-Terrorism Operation

"The CTD conducted an intelligence-based operation after receiving information about the presence of around 15 militants in the area who had finalised plans to attack police checkpoints and other government installations in DG Khan. As soon as the CTD team reached the location, the militants opened fire. The CTD personnel retaliated, resulting in the killing of four terrorists," the CTD said.

It said eleven other terrorists managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

Weapons and explosives, including rifles, ammunition and explosive materials, were recovered from the militants.

The CTD teams have cordoned off the Jotar area and launched a search operation to arrest the fleeing militants, it said and added that the process of identifying the killed terrorists is currently underway.

The CTD said the militants had already completed planning for attacks on police posts and other state institutions.