Civilian injured as Pak violates ceasefire along LoC

April 01, 2019 11:31 IST

A civilian sustained injuries on Monday as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages in Kerni and Shahpur areas along Line of Control in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir police said.

The injured has been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by firing mortar shells and small arms along the LoC in Poonch around 8 am on Monday, officials said.

"Heavy firing underway in Poonch along the LoC since 8 am. One local, who sustained injuries during the firing, has been shifted to the hospital," said Jammu and Kashmir Station House Officer Mohammad Rafiq.

Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively.

Official sources said panic gripped the residents as Pakistan heavily shelled forward areas and targeted civilian areas.

Mortar shells have landed in different villages of Qasba, Kerni, Guntariyan and Shahpur, forcing the people to stay indoors and take precautionary measures to avoid any casualty, they said.

All schools in shelling-hit areas have been closed as a precautionary measure.

-- With inputs from PTI