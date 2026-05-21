Four Terrorists Killed In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

Pakistani security forces eliminated four terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, intensifying efforts to combat rising terrorist activities in the region following the breakdown of a ceasefire agreement.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Pakistani security forces killed four terrorists in Spinwam, North Waziristan, belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP).

One of the terrorists killed was a mastermind behind attacks on security forces and civilians.

The terrorists had created a network of underground bunkers and explosive traps near a mosque.

Two children were killed in a suspected drone strike in the Bajaur district.

Pakistan has seen a rise in terrorist attacks since the TTP broke its ceasefire agreement in 2022.

Four terrorists were killed by the security forces in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, police said.

The operation was carried out based on intel inputs regarding the hideout of terrorists belonging to the banned terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) in Spinwam town of North Waziristan district in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

Details of the Terrorist Operation

According to the police, one of them was a wanted TTP terrorist mastermind of several attacks on security forces and civilians.

The gunned down terrorists had also laid down a network of underground bunkers, tunnels and explosive traps in the area around Bubali Mosque in Spinwam.

Suspected Drone Strike Kills Children

In a separate development, two children - aged 10 and 12 - were killed in a suspected drone strike in the Shahai Tangai area of the Bajaur district on Thursday, police said.

According to preliminary reports cited by the police, the strike was allegedly carried out by the militants.

The incident caused widespread fear in the area, while police and security agencies launched efforts to gather information and investigate the circumstances surrounding the strike. Officials said further details would be shared after completion of the initial inquiry.

Increased Terrorist Activity in Pakistan

Earlier this week, security forces killed 22 terrorists in the North Waziristan district.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks, especially in regions bordering Afghanistan, predominantly targeting the police, law enforcement agencies' personnel, and security forces.

Attacks increased after the banned TTP broke a ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022.