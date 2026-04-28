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Telangana Man Killed By Wife After Chicken Curry Argument

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 28, 2026 12:35 IST

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In a tragic incident in Telangana, a man was allegedly murdered by his wife following a heated argument over a domestic dispute involving chicken curry.

Key Points

  • A man in Kamareddy, Telangana, was allegedly murdered by his wife.
  • The couple argued over the wife not cooking chicken curry, escalating into violence.
  • The woman allegedly attacked her husband with a sickle, resulting in his death.
  • The man was reportedly addicted to alcohol and allegedly harassed his wife, leading to frequent quarrels.

A 35-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife following an argument over not cooking chicken curry in Kamareddy town of Telangana, police said on Tuesday.

Details of the Fatal Argument

The incident happened on April 25 night when the 28-year-old woman attacked her husband, a scrap vendor, at their house with a sickle, causing severe injuries and he died on the spot, a police official said.

 

History of Domestic Disputes

The couple also used to regularly quarrel over domestic problems after the man, who was addicted to alcohol, "harassed" her, police further said.

Legal Proceedings

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's brother, a murder case was registered. The woman was arrested and remanded to judicial custody and lodged in jail, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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