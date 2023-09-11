News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Man asks for extra curd with biryani, beaten to death

Man asks for extra curd with biryani, beaten to death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 11, 2023 18:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A customer died in Hyderabad after he was allegedly assaulted by some hotel employees following an argument with them after he asked for extra curd for biryani, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday night when the man, in his mid 30s, along with three of his friends went to a restaurant for dinner, they said.

A heated argument broke out between the man and some hotel staff after the former asked for extra curd while having biryani.

 

The man and one of the restaurant staffers reportedly hit each other, police said.

As the argument escalated, both groups got into a physical fight, and police reached the hotel, a police official said.

Later, the man and the hotel staff went to the Panjagutta police station and complained against each other.

Though there were no external injuries on the man, he started vomiting and he collapsed while in the police station. He was shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said.

Family members of the deceased man alleged that there was a delay in taking him to the hospital.

An autopsy will determine the cause of the death, police said, adding that a murder case has been filed and investigation is on.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Guj man beaten to death for playing songs on speaker
Guj man beaten to death for playing songs on speaker
Dalit woman stripped, son killed by mob in MP
Dalit woman stripped, son killed by mob in MP
DMK leader among 6 arrested in TN for jawan's murder
DMK leader among 6 arrested in TN for jawan's murder
Will Delhi Declaration help ease capital access?
Will Delhi Declaration help ease capital access?
SEE: Djokovic's Tribute to Kobe Bryant
SEE: Djokovic's Tribute to Kobe Bryant
Dada, Dona Attend Sana's Convocation
Dada, Dona Attend Sana's Convocation
Ramraj misses out on breaking PT Usha's 39-year record
Ramraj misses out on breaking PT Usha's 39-year record
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Boy beaten to death by those trying to 'molest' cousin

Boy beaten to death by those trying to 'molest' cousin

UP: Ex-Delhi cop's son beaten to death over parking

UP: Ex-Delhi cop's son beaten to death over parking

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances