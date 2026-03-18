Telangana YouTuber Murder: Husband Arrested in Jagtial District

A pregnant YouTuber's alleged murder in Telangana has sparked outrage, with police arresting her husband and investigating claims of dowry harassment, highlighting the ongoing issue of domestic violence in India.

Key Points A pregnant 20-year-old YouTuber, Vaishnavi, was allegedly murdered by her husband in Jagtial district, Telangana.

The husband, Chittari Hariprasad, has been arrested and is the prime suspect in the murder case.

Police are investigating allegations of dowry harassment against the husband and his family.

The victim's father claims Vaishnavi was subjected to dowry demands by her husband, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law.

A 20-year-old pregnant youtuber was allegedly murdered by her husband in Telangana's Jagtial district, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Vaishnavi, was found lying in a pool of blood at her parents' residence in Madhapur village on Tuesday.

According to Korutla Inspector Suresh, the woman's parents alerted the police.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, S R Durgaprasad, the accused, Chittari Hariprasad was arrested.

Police said Hariprasad allegedly killed his wife by strangulation and stabbing her on the face.

The couple had been married for about ten months.

The victim's father also alleged that Vaishnavi had been subjected to dowry harassment by her husband, as well as his mother and brother.

Police said Hariprasad would be produced before a local court and remanded to judicial custody.

While Hariprasad has been named as the prime accused in the murder, investigators are also probing the alleged involvement of his family members on charges of abetment.

The body was handed over to the family after conducting a postmortem examination, police added.