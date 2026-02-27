Two CRPF jawans shoot themselves dead in separate incidents in J-K

The reasons behind the suicides of two jawans are yet to be ascertained, officials added.

IMAGE: CRPF jawans holding a National flag participate in a Tiranga Rally ahead of the 79th Independence Day celebrations, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, August 12, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two CRPF jawans allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

One jawan, Hari Om, allegedly shot himself at a police station in Srinagar.

Another jawan, Manish, allegedly shot himself at a camp in Shopian district.

The reasons for the alleged suicides are currently under investigation.

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans allegedly died by suicide, shooting themselves with their service rifles, in Srinagar and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

Central Reserve Police Force jawan Hari Om, posted in a company located inside Parimpora police station in Srinagar city, allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle and died on the spot.

In another incident, CRPF jawan Manish shot himself with his service weapon and died at a camp in Batapora area of Shopian district, they said.

The reasons due to which the two jawans took the extreme step are yet to be ascertained, officials added.