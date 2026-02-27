HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Two CRPF jawans shoot themselves dead in separate incidents in J-K

Two CRPF jawans shoot themselves dead in separate incidents in J-K

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 27, 2026 21:21 IST

x

The reasons behind the suicides of two jawans are yet to be ascertained, officials added.

IMAGE: CRPF jawans holding a National flag participate in a Tiranga Rally ahead of the 79th Independence Day celebrations, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, August 12, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two CRPF jawans allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.
  • One jawan, Hari Om, allegedly shot himself at a police station in Srinagar.
  • Another jawan, Manish, allegedly shot himself at a camp in Shopian district.
  • The reasons for the alleged suicides are currently under investigation.

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans allegedly died by suicide, shooting themselves with their service rifles, in Srinagar and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

Central Reserve Police Force jawan Hari Om, posted in a company located inside Parimpora police station in Srinagar city, allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle and died on the spot.

 

In another incident, CRPF jawan Manish shot himself with his service weapon and died at a camp in Batapora area of Shopian district, they said.

The reasons due to which the two jawans took the extreme step are yet to be ascertained, officials added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Suicides killing more Indian Army soliders than war'
'Suicides killing more Indian Army soliders than war'
177 security personnel end life in Chhattisgarh since 2019
177 security personnel end life in Chhattisgarh since 2019
CRPF has lost almost 200 men to suicide
CRPF has lost almost 200 men to suicide
Jawan who killed 4 colleagues was under stress: CRPF
Jawan who killed 4 colleagues was under stress: CRPF
Suicide or accidental firing? Cop dies at Ram temple
Suicide or accidental firing? Cop dies at Ram temple

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Rashmika and Vijay make first public appearance after wedding0:47

Rashmika and Vijay make first public appearance after...

Video: IAF Showcases 'Longest Ever Kill in Military History' by S-4000:50

Video: IAF Showcases 'Longest Ever Kill in Military...

Watch: Teary Kejriwal's emotional moment with wife Sunita & amp kids1:05

Watch: Teary Kejriwal's emotional moment with wife Sunita...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO