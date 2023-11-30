News
Rediff.com  » News » Telangana: Only 222 Women Candidates

Telangana: Only 222 Women Candidates

By REDIFF NEWS
November 30, 2023 08:44 IST
IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party lead campaigner Narendra D Modi being felicitated at a public meeting in Karimnagar, November 27, 2023 for the Telangana assembly elections. Photograph: ANI Photo

Telangana will vote today, November 30, 2023, 2,290 candidates are in the fray contesting 119 seats.

According to data collected by Association for Democratic Reforms, of the 2,290 candidates fighting the elections, 2,067 are men; 222 are women.

Telangana has 3,17,17,389 voters: 1,58,71,493 male voters; 1,58,43,339 female voters; 2,557 third gender voters.

The smallest consituency going to vote is Bhadrachalam, which has 145,764 electors; the largest is Serilingampally with 698,079 voters.

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi has fielded candidates in all 119 seats followed by the Congress in 118 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party in 111.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
Will Power Decide Telangana Victor?
Can KCR Score A Hat-Trick?
580 Crorepatis Fighting Telangana Polls
Will Stokes Be Fit For India Series?
'There was no doubt Vicky will deliver'
The 2023 Telangana Election Sentimeter
Take The Bollywood Quiz NOW!
