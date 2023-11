IMAGE: Congress leaders Ashok Gelhot, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others at an election rally in Malkajgiri, November 28, 2023, for the Telangana assembly elections. Photograph: ANI Photo

Telangana will to polls on Thursday, November 30, 2023 with 2,290 candidates in the fray for 119 seats.

According to data collected by Association for Democratic Reforms, the maximum -- 787 -- candidates are in the 31 to 40 years age group.

There is a single candidate in the 81 to 85 years age group.

When it comes to educational background, there are 477 candidates who are post graduates and 441 candidates who are 10th pass.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com