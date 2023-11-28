580 Crorepati Fighting Telangana Polls

IMAGE: Congress supporters at a meeting at Andole, in Sangareddy, November 26, 2023, addressed by party leader Rahul Gandhi for the Telangana assembly elections. Photograph: ANI Photo

The final leg of the five-state polls will see Telangana voting on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

2,290 candidates will contest 119 seats in the state.

Financial Background

According to data collected by Association for Democratic Reforms, 580 crorepati candidates are in the fray.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi has fielded 114 crorepati candidates followed by the Congress (111), the Bharatiya Janata Party (93) and 30 by the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Criminal Records

According to data collected by Association for Democratic Reforms, of the 2,290 candidates. 521 have declared criminal cases against them of which 353 are with serious criminal cases registered.

The Congress tops the list with 85 candidates with criminal cases and 60 with serious criminal cases.

The BJP has fielded 79 candidates with criminal cases and 54 candidates with serious criminal cases.

The ruling BRS has fielded 57 candidates with criminal cases and 34 with serious criminal cases.

