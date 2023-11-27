Touch And Go Seats in Telangana

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit A Shah at a roadshow in Serilingampally, November 24, 2023, for the Telangana assembly elections. Photograph: ANI Photo

All 119 assembly constituencies in Telangana will go to the polls on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Touch And Go Seats

According to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, 13 seats in the 2018 assembly elections had a winning margin of less than 2 per cent.

Of these seats, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, formerly known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, won 7 seats. The Congress bagged five seats and one seat went to an Independent candidate.

The winning margin of Athram Sakku, the Congress candidate from Asifabad, was 171 votes with him securing 65,788 votes while TRS nominee Athram Sakku secured 65,788 votes.

The winning margin of TRS candidate Dr Anand Methuku from the Vikarabad assembly constituency was 3,092 votes with him getting 59,971 votes while runner up Congress candidate Gaddam Prasad Kumar won 56,879 votes.

