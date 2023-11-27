News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Touch And Go Seats in Telangana

Touch And Go Seats in Telangana

By REDIFF NEWS
November 27, 2023 08:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit A Shah at a roadshow in Serilingampally, November 24, 2023, for the Telangana assembly elections. Photograph: ANI Photo

All 119 assembly constituencies in Telangana will go to the polls on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Touch And Go Seats

According to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, 13 seats in the 2018 assembly elections had a winning margin of less than 2 per cent.

Of these seats, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, formerly known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, won 7 seats. The Congress bagged five seats and one seat went to an Independent candidate.

The winning margin of Athram Sakku, the Congress candidate from Asifabad, was 171 votes with him securing 65,788 votes while TRS nominee Athram Sakku secured 65,788 votes.

The winning margin of TRS candidate Dr Anand Methuku from the Vikarabad assembly constituency was 3,092 votes with him getting 59,971 votes while runner up Congress candidate Gaddam Prasad Kumar won 56,879 votes.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Telangana Polls: KCR's Affinity With Freebies
Telangana Polls: KCR's Affinity With Freebies
I said no to KCR joining NDA: Modi in Telangana
I said no to KCR joining NDA: Modi in Telangana
Telangana candidates make dosas, perform street dances
Telangana candidates make dosas, perform street dances
The Twists And Turns Of Hardik's MI Move
The Twists And Turns Of Hardik's MI Move
Why Rinku Reminds SKY of Dhoni
Why Rinku Reminds SKY of Dhoni
EPL PIX: Garnacho scores overhead stunner
EPL PIX: Garnacho scores overhead stunner
'Fearless cricket': The secret of Jaiswal's success!
'Fearless cricket': The secret of Jaiswal's success!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

KCR's 2 seats among key constituencies to watch

KCR's 2 seats among key constituencies to watch

BRS eyes 3rd term, Oppn banks on anti-incumbency

BRS eyes 3rd term, Oppn banks on anti-incumbency

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances