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Telangana's Jail Museum To Offer 'Life In Prison' Experience

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 11, 2026 22:54 IST

Telangana is launching a unique Jail Museum in Hyderabad, offering visitors a glimpse into prison life with exhibits showcasing historical artefacts and the evolution of correctional systems.

Key Points

  • Telangana Prisons Department is launching a Jail Museum in Hyderabad to offer a 'life in prison' experience.
  • The Jail Museum will provide insights into the history and evolution of prison systems.
  • Visitors can experience 'One Day Jail Experience' under the 'Feel the Jail' concept, including jail food and living conditions.
  • The museum showcases the transformation of Telangana prisons from punitive to correctional institutions.
  • Exhibits include historical artefacts, realistic depictions of prison conditions, and displays on rehabilitation initiatives.

The Telangana Prisons Department would launch a Jail Museum here to provide the visitors with the experience of 'life in a prison' while offering insights into the history and functioning of prisons.

The Jail Museum at the State Institute of Correctional Administration (SICA), Chanchalguda, the fifth in the country, marks a significant milestone in preserving and showcasing the history and transformation of prison administration, officials said on Monday.

 

Experience Prison Life: 'Feel the Jail' Concept

The museum would offer a 'One Day Jail Experience' under the 'Feel the Jail' concept, allowing the visitors to gain a first-hand understanding of prison life through exposure to jail food, living conditions, and daily routines, they said.

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla would on May 12 inaugurate the Jail Museum and 'Jail Anubhavam' initiative (Feel The Jail) at SICA.

Earlier, a museum existed at the colonial-era district central jail at Sangareddy.

"However, the building had collapsed a few years ago, and the museum was closed," Telangana Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Soumya Mishra, told PTI.

Mishra, who revived and expanded the concept with the support of senior officials, said the earlier exhibits (at Sangareddy) have been carefully relocated, curated, and comprehensively developed into a modern, well-structured museum at SICA.

Historical Crime and Punishment Practices

The newly established Jail Museum at SICA offers an immersive and educational experience, presenting the evolution of prisons from ancient to modern times. Through thematic paintings, installations, and curated exhibits, the museum portrays historical crime and punishment practices, enabling visitors to understand the changing nature of prison systems, she said.

"A key highlight is the realistic depiction of earlier prison conditions, displays of shackles, chains, and fetters, and recreated prison cells that reflect the harsh environments of the past. The museum also houses original artefacts used in prisons, providing an authentic glimpse into the day-to-day functioning of jails in earlier times," officials said.

Transformation to Correctional Institution

In addition to historical aspects, the museum showcases the progressive transformation of the Telangana Prisons Department from a punitive system to a correctional and rehabilitative institution, they said.

The museum also exhibits on prison industries, agriculture, and skill development initiatives, which reflect the focus on reformation and rehabilitation of inmates, they further said.

Audio and video chambers in the museum provide detailed insights into jail administration and processes such as 'mulakats' (inmate visits), court productions, and routine prison activities, giving visitors a realistic understanding of prison functioning, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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