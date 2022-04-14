News
PHOTOS: Inside prime ministers' museum

By THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
April 14, 2022 12:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya (prime ministers' museum), which is a tribute to every prime minister in the country since Independence.

The museum tells the story of India after Independence through the lives and contributions of its prime ministers, the PMO had said earlier.

Here are some of the glimpses of the museum.

 

The aim of the museum is to sensitize and inspire the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all our prime ministers. Photographs: @kishanreddybjp/Twitter

Representing a seamless blend of the old and the new, the museum integrates the erstwhile Teen Murti Bhawan designated as Block I with the newly constructed building designated as Block II. The total area of the two blocks is over 15,600 square metres, the PMO said.

There are a total of 43 galleries. Starting from displays on freedom struggle and the framing of the Constitution, the museum goes on to tell the story of how our prime ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured the all-round progress of the country.

Holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multimedia, interactive kiosks, computerized kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens and experiential installations enable the exhibition content to become highly interactive and engaging.

The design of the museum building is inspired by the story of rising India, shaped and moulded by the hands of its leaders.

The design incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices. No tree has been felled or transplanted during the course of work on the project. The logo of the museum represents the hands of the people of India holding the Dharma Chakra symbolizing the nation and democracy.

Appropriate use of archives, some personal items, gifts and memorabilia, speeches of prime ministers and anecdotal representation of ideologies and different aspects of their lives have been reflected in a thematic format.

Information for the museum was collected through resources and repositories with institutions such as Prasar Bharati, Doordarshan, Films Division, Sansad TV, Ministry of Defence, media houses (Indian and foreign) and foreign news agencies among others.

The museum has employed cutting-edge technology-based interfaces to encompass heterogeneity in content and frequent rotation of display.
THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
