Karnataka Intensifies Efforts to Stop Ganja and Mobile Phones in Prisons

The Karnataka government is implementing stringent measures, including AI-powered surveillance, to combat the supply of contraband like ganja and mobile phones within its prison system, starting with Parappana Agrahara jail.

Key Points Karnataka government initiates stringent measures to curb ganja and mobile phone supply in prisons.

Illegal activities originating from Parappana Agrahara jail prompted immediate government intervention.

Appointment of Alok Kumar as Director General of Police (Prisons) led to increased detection of violations.

Advanced AI-equipped CCTV surveillance systems introduced to monitor prison activities, including audio.

Government warns of strict disciplinary action, including dismissal, against staff involved in illegal activities.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said the state government has initiated stringent measures to curb the supply of contraband, including ganja and mobile phones, in prisons across the state.

He said the government had taken serious note of illegal activities originating from Parappana Agrahara jail and spreading to other prisons, prompting immediate administrative and technological interventions.

"For many days, as you are aware, in Parappana Agrahara Jail, they had been supplying ganja to several prisons across the state, and were also providing mobile phones. Such activities had come to the notice of the government," he said.

To address the issue, the government appointed senior officials to investigate and take corrective action. "At that time, we felt that all this must be curbed by appointing a senior officer - to find out why this is happening and who all are involved, including whether any of our own personnel are involved," he said.

Increased Detection and Surveillance

The minister said the appointment of Alok Kumar as Director General of Police (Prisons) had begun yielding results, with increased detection of violations.

"After he took charge, these issues have been increasingly coming to light in all prisons. The police have also been conducting surprise raids and making detections," he said.

Highlighting structural reforms, he said advanced surveillance systems have been introduced.

"These CCTV systems are equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras that can even capture audio -- I mean conversations can also be heard at the headquarters," he added.

Accountability and Disciplinary Action

He asserted that the government's intent was to eliminate such activities entirely and ensure accountability within the prison system, warning of strict disciplinary action against erring staff, including dismissal from service.