Punjab's New Bill Focuses On Prison Reform And Rehabilitation

Punjab's new Prisons and Correctional Services Bill 2026 seeks to transform prisons into centres of reform and rehabilitation, prioritising inmate rights and modern technology.

Key Points Punjab's new bill aims to transform prisons into reform and rehabilitation centres.

The bill focuses on safeguarding inmates' human rights and enhancing transparency in prisons.

Modern technology, including AI-based CCTV and biometric identification, will be used to improve prison administration.

The bill ensures healthcare, skill development, and education for inmates to aid reintegration into society.

Strict penalties will be enforced for offences committed within prisons, such as escape attempts and smuggling.

Punjab Jails minister Ravjot Singh said that the Punjab Prisons and Correctional Services Bill, 2026, passed by the state assembly on Friday, focuses on transforming prisons from mere places of confinement into centres of reform, rehabilitation, and social reintegration. It introduces several provisions to safeguard inmates' human rights, enhance transparency, accountability, and strengthen security mechanisms, he said on Saturday.

Technology Integration in Punjab Prisons

Highlighting the use of technology in prisons, the cabinet minister said, "The Bill ensures extensive use of modern technology in prisons, including e-prison systems, digital record management, biometric identification, video conferencing, AI-based CCTV surveillance, RFID tracking and anti-drone systems, which will significantly improve transparency and efficiency in prison administration."

Enhanced Security Measures for High-Risk Inmates

Detailing security upgrades, he informed that high security zones will be created for high-risk inmates to prevent negative influence on other prisoners, and a dedicated research, analysis and intelligence (RAI) wing will be established to strengthen internal prison security.

Focus on Inmate Welfare and Skill Development

"The Bill provides for scientific classification of inmates based on age, gender, criminal background, health and behaviour, with special arrangements for women, transgender persons, elderly and sick inmates, including separate accommodation, deployment of female staff and adequate facilities for pregnant women and children," he added.

Pointing to healthcare and skill development provisions, Singh noted that the Bill also ensures medical facilities in every prison, regular health check-ups, screening for diseases such as TB, HIV and substance abuse-related conditions, along with de-addiction centres and a strong emphasis on mental health care.

Education and skill development have been given high priority, with access to education, library facilities and vocational training for inmates to help them reintegrate into society, while prison industries will generate employment opportunities and provide wages based on skills, he added.

Strict Penalties for Prison Offences

Strict penalties have been established for offences committed within prisons. Attempts to escape, threats to officials, or smuggling prohibited items will be treated as serious offences and addressed accordingly, he said.

Singh informed that Punjab currently has 25 jails, including 10 central jails, six district jails, four special jails, five sub-jails, an open jail in Nabha, and a high-security jail under construction in Ludhiana.

In response to a question about overcrowding in jails, the minister acknowledged the issue, stating that there are approximately 34,000 inmates, despite a capacity of only 26,000.