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Telangana Cyber Security Officer Arrested In Bribery Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 30, 2026 23:13 IST

A Telangana Cyber Security Bureau officer has been arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe to shield family members from a cyber fraud investigation, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the police force.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Telangana Cyber Security Bureau inspector arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe.
  • The officer allegedly demanded Rs 9 lakh to not involve family in a cyber fraud case.
  • The accused officer had already allegedly accepted Rs 5 lakh from the complainant.
  • ACB apprehended the officer at his office while demanding the remaining bribe amount.
  • Searches at the officer's residence led to the seizure of unaccounted cash, gold, and property documents.

An inspector of police in the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau was arrested by ACB on Saturday for allegedly demanding a bribe and accepting its part payment for not involving the family members and friends of a person who was booked in a cyber fraud case.

Details of the Bribery Allegations

A case was registered against the accused officer Bathula Mahendar, who had allegedly demanded bribe of Rs nine lakh from the person who complained to the state's Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

 

Mahender had already allegedly accepted Rs five lakh from the complainant, the ACB said in a release.

Arrest and Subsequent Investigation

On Saturday, he had again demanded and threatened the complainant over the balance amount of Rs four lakh at his office, it said.

The Central Investigation Unit team of ACB apprehended him at his office, it said.

Seizure of Assets and Further Steps

Searches were conducted at the residence of Mahendar and unaccounted cash of Rs 13 lakh, gold ornaments and certain property documents were seized. Further verififcation regarding his assets was underway, the release said.

The accused officer was arrested and he will be produced before a court for judicial remand, it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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