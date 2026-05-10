Police Officer, Clerk Arrested In Chhattisgarh Bribery Cases

In Chhattisgarh, a police officer and a government clerk have been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting bribes in separate incidents, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

Key Points Assistant Sub Inspector SN Mishra arrested for accepting bribe in assault case.

Mishra allegedly took ₹20,000 to drop action in an assault case.

Government clerk Vijay Pandey held for accepting bribe to reduce fine under Food Safety Act.

Both Mishra and Pandey have been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

An assistant sub inspector of police and a government clerk were held on Sunday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Chhattisgarh in separate incidents of alleged bribery, an official said.

Police Officer Arrested for Bribery

ASI SN Mishra of Chandrapur police station in Sakti district was caught red-handed accepting Rs 20,000 at an eatery from a person in lieu of not taking action against the latter in an assault case, the official said.

He had already accepted Rs 20,000 from the complainant Saraswati Jaiswal earlier, the official added.

Clerk Arrested for Accepting Bribe

In the second incident, Vijay Pandey, clerk in the office of the additional district magistrate and adjudicating officer in Bilaspur, was held for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000, the official said.

"Complainant Devendra Kashyap had a case against him under Food Safety Act after sweets were found stored in unhygienic conditions in his hotel. The case was pending before the additional district magistrate. Pandey sought the bribe promising to reduce the fine on Kashyap," he said.

Mishra and Pandey have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act, the official informed.