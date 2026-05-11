Telangana CM Orders Probe Into POCSO Case Against Union Minister's Son

Telangana's Chief Minister has ordered an immediate investigation into the POCSO case involving a Union Minister's son, who is accused of sexual harassment of a minor, sparking a high-profile legal battle.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Telangana CM orders investigation into POCSO case against Union Minister's son for alleged sexual harassment.

The CM questioned the delay in action despite the complaint being registered.

The accused denies the charges, alleging extortion and criminal intimidation by the teenager and her parents.

The Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed an inquiry into the matter.

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed DGP C V Anand to constitute special teams and intensify the investigation into the POCSO case registered against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son, following allegations of sexual harassment of a minor girl.

CM Demands Explanation for Delayed Action

The CM sought an explanation from the DGP as to why "no action" had been taken despite the complaint being registered on May 8, according to a release from the CMO.

The DGP reportedly explained that police officials and personnel had been occupied with security arrangements for PM Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad on May 10.

Reddy directed Anand to immediately begin the investigation into the case registered at the Pet Basheerabad Police Station against the union minister's son.

Counter Allegations and FIRs Filed

The case was registered following allegations of sexual harassment of a minor girl-a charge denied by the accused, who in turn alleged extortion and criminal intimidation by the teenager and her parents.

According to the 17-year-old girl's mother, Kumar's son Bhageerath, who was allegedly in a relationship with her daughter, had "sexually harassed" her.

Police said the alleged relationship began around seven to eight months ago.

Meanwhile, Bhageerath lodged a complaint with the police in Karimnagar, alleging that the girl, who had become acquainted with him, had invited him to family functions and group gatherings.

An FIR was registered based on Bhageerath's complaint.

Accusations of Extortion and Threats

In the complaint, Bhageerath stated that, believing the girl's family to be trustworthy, he accompanied them on visits to certain holy places as part of a group of friends.

He further alleged that the girl and her parents later pressured him to marry her. When he rejected the proposal, the girl's parents allegedly demanded money and threatened to file false complaints against him if he failed to pay.

Bhageerath further alleged that, out of fear, he paid Rs 50,000 to the girl's father, but the family later demanded Rs 5 crore. He also claimed that they threatened that the girl's mother would die by suicide if he failed to comply.

Child Rights Commission Intervention

Taking serious note of the matter, the Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Monday directed the Cyberabad Police Commissioner to inquire into the matter, take necessary action immediately, and furnish a status report on priority, the release said.

The commission took cognisance of media reports on the matter on its own and issued the directions.