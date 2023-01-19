Police should act if my son is wrong: Telangana BJP chief

A day after Bandi Sanjay defended his son in the case of assaulting a fellow student, the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party chief on Thursday claimed that Bandi Bhagirath Sai has surrendered before the police, adding that action should be taken against him 'if he has done anything wrong'.

IMAGE: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay. Photograph: ANI Photo

A case was registered against Sanjay's son Bandi Bhagirath Sai based on a complaint filed by the Mahindra University, where both study - after the videos of the alleged assault went viral.

"My son has surrendered before the police. If my son has done anything wrong, police should take action against him," Sanjay said.

Sanjay on Wednesday said that the issue between both of them had been resolved and both are 'good friends' now.

Earlier, alleging that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti government 'leaked' the video at the behest of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in a bid to settle political scores, Bandi Sanjay said, 'The IT cell of BRS Party has leaked it on social media purely for political gains and with a sole intention to tarnish my image. The cowardly Chief minister of Telangana Mr KCR and his prodigal son is unable to face me politically and resort to cheap politics. KCR is stooping too low and he is dragging my son with the intention of spoiling his career.'

He further claimed that the incident took place two months ago.

'My son's batch-mate harassed a girl by texting her messages late in the night and forced her to love him. The girl considers my son an elder brother and she has shared the incident and shown the messages sent by his batch mate. Later, my son found that his batch mate took the number of the girl from his mobile without his knowledge,' Sanjay said, adding that a heated argument between both of them led to a fight.

The Dundigal police have registered a case against Bandi Sai Bhagirath after the alleged video went viral.

However, the victim named Sri Ram posted another video stating, 'I called up the sister of a friend of Sai Bhagirath in wee hours and asked her to love me. I misbehaved with her and also texted her. Later, Sai Bhagirath, who came to know about this incident approached me to speak about it. He beat me as I spoke to him in an inappropriate manner. However, we have all these incidents in the past and are now staying together without any problems. We are now friends and also batchmates. The video that is going around is not of any use.'

According to the police, the police have registered a case U/a 323, 341, 504 and 506 Indian Penal Code on Bandi Sai Bhagirath after receiving a complaint from the college authorities.