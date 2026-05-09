Union Minister's Son Booked Under POCSO Act

The son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar is facing a POCSO case after being accused of sexual harassment, while he alleges extortion in a counter-complaint.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A POCSO case has been filed against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son, Bhageerath, following allegations of sexual harassment.

The complainant is a 17-year-old girl, who alleges a relationship with Bhageerath.

Bhageerath has filed a counter-complaint alleging extortion and criminal intimidation by the girl and her parents.

Bhageerath claims the girl and her parents are demanding money and threatening him with false complaints.

A case under POCSO Act was registered against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son here following allegations of sexual harassment. The minister's son also lodged a counter-complaint alleging extortion and criminal intimidation against the girl and her parents.

Allegations of Sexual Harassment

According to the 17-year-old girl's mother, Sanjay Kumar's son Bhageerath, who was in a relationship with her daughter, sexually harassed her.

The alleged relationship began about seven-eight months ago, police said.

They are yet to examine the girl, who is a student.

Counter-Complaint Filed

Meanwhile, Bhageerath complained to the police in Karimnagar that the girl who got acquainted to him, invited him to her family functions and group gatherings.

An FIR was registered based on the complaint.

Bhageerath said in the complaint that, believing the girl's family to be trustworthy, he accompanied them and visited some holy places, as part of a friends group.

Subsequently, the girl and her parents intimidated him to marry her, but he rejected the proposal, following which the girl's parents demanded money and also threatened him with false complaints if he failed to pay the amount.

Out of fear, he paid Rs 50,000 to the girl's father, but they demanded Rs five crores. If he failed to comply, the girl's mother would commit suicide, Bhageerath alleged in his complaint.