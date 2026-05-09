POCSO Case Against Minister's Son Sparks Political Row

A POCSO case filed against the son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has ignited a political firestorm, with allegations of sexual harassment, extortion claims, and accusations of a politically motivated attack.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A POCSO case has been filed against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son, Bhageerath, following allegations of sexual harassment of a minor.

Bhageerath denies the allegations, claiming extortion and criminal intimidation by the girl and her parents.

Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleges the case is a 'political hit job' aimed at maligning him before a public meeting.

The BRS party has condemned the handling of the case and questioned the Prime Minister's 'Beti Bachao' campaign.

The alleged relationship between Bhageerath and the minor girl reportedly began seven to eight months ago.

A case under the POCSO Act was registered against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son here following allegations of sexual harassment of a minor girl, a charge denied by the accused who alleged extortion and criminal intimidation by the teen and her parents.

Political Reactions to the POCSO Allegations

Kumar said the case is a "political hit job" aimed at maligning him personally ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in Hyderabad on May 10, even as opposition BRS hit out at him over the allegations.

According to the 17-year-old girl's mother, Kumar's son Bhageerath, who was in a relationship with her daughter, sexually harassed her.

The alleged relationship began about seven-eight months ago, police said.

They are yet to examine the girl, who is a student.

Accusations of Extortion and Intimidation

Meanwhile, Bhageerath complained to the police in Karimnagar that the girl who got acquainted to him, invited him to her family functions and group gatherings.

An FIR was registered based on the complaint.

Bhageerath said in the complaint that, believing the girl's family to be trustworthy, he accompanied them and visited some holy places, as part of a friends group.

Subsequently, the girl and her parents intimidated him to marry her, but he rejected the proposal, following which the girl's parents demanded money and also threatened him with false complaints if he failed to pay the amount.

Out of fear, he paid Rs 50,000 to the girl's father, but they demanded Rs five crore. If he failed to comply, the girl's mother would commit suicide, Bhageerath alleged in his complaint.

Minister's Defence and BRS Criticism

In a post on 'X' on Saturday night, Kumar said he always respected the law and abided by the Constitution throughout his public life.

He lived without any stain and continue to place complete faith in the judiciary, he said.

Dragging children and family members into political battles only reflects the desperation of those who lack the courage to fight him politically, he said.

Some forces are unable to digest the rise of a BC leader who came from the grassroots level, served as a Corporator, and rose step by step to become a Union Minister through hard work and public support, he said.

"It is evident that this is a political hit job aimed at maligning me personally ahead of tomorrow's public meeting of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. I am confident that the judiciary will determine what is right and what is wrong," Kumar said.

Time will answer every allegation and expose every conspiracy. "Satyameva Jayate," he said.

Demands for Accountability

Meanwhile, BRS working president K T Rama Rao "condemned the handling" of the POCSO case against the union minister's son.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is your 'Beti Bachao' campaign limited to being just a slogan?" Rao said in a statement.

He asked "when Union Minister Bandi Sanjay would be removed from office".

"Rahul Gandhi stood by the victim in the Unnao case. Will he now come to Hyderabad and stand by this victim as well? Or does your sense of justice not apply to victims in Telangana," the BRS leader asked.