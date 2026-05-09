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Home  » News » Union Minister's Son Booked Under POCSO Act: What We Know

Union Minister's Son Booked Under POCSO Act: What We Know

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 09, 2026 14:01 IST

The son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar is facing a POCSO case in Hyderabad amid allegations of sexual harassment of a minor, while he claims extortion by the girl's family.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A POCSO case has been filed against the son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Hyderabad.
  • The allegations involve the sexual harassment of a 17-year-old minor girl.
  • The accused, Bhageerath, claims he is a victim of extortion and criminal intimidation by the girl and her parents.
  • Bhageerath alleges the girl's parents demanded Rs 5 crore and threatened false complaints if he didn't comply.

A case under POCSO Act was registered against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son here following allegations of sexual harassment of a minor girl, with the accused alleging extortion and criminal intimidation by the teen and her parents.

According to the 17-year-old girl's mother, Sanjay Kumar's son Bhageerath, who was in a relationship with her daughter, sexually harassed her.

 

Alleged Relationship and Counter-Complaint

The alleged relationship began about seven-eight months ago, police said.

They are yet to examine the girl, who is a student.

Meanwhile, Bhageerath complained to the police in Karimnagar that the girl who got acquainted to him, invited him to her family functions and group gatherings.

An FIR was registered based on the complaint.

Extortion Allegations

Bhageerath said in the complaint that, believing the girl's family to be trustworthy, he accompanied them and visited some holy places, as part of a friends group.

Subsequently, the girl and her parents intimidated him to marry her, but he rejected the proposal, following which the girl's parents demanded money and also threatened him with false complaints if he failed to pay the amount.

Out of fear, he paid Rs 50,000 to the girl's father, but they demanded Rs five crore. If he failed to comply, the girl's mother would commit suicide, Bhageerath alleged in his complaint.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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