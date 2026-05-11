Revanth Reddy Orders Probe Into POCSO Case Against Minister's Son

Telangana's Chief Minister has ordered an immediate and thorough investigation into the POCSO case involving a Union Minister's son, who is accused of sexually harassing a minor, highlighting the government's commitment to justice and child protection.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy orders investigation into POCSO case against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son.

The case involves allegations of sexual harassment of a minor girl, prompting swift action from the Chief Minister.

DGP C V Anand is directed to form special teams and expedite the investigation into the registered complaint.

Accusations of extortion and criminal intimidation have also been made by the accused, adding complexity to the case.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed DGP C V Anand to constitute special teams and intensify the investigation into the POCSO case registered against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son, following allegations of sexual harassment of a minor girl.

Reddy sought an explanation from the DGP on why "no action" had been taken despite the complaint being registered on May 8, according to a release from the CMO.

The DGP reportedly explained that police officials and personnel were occupied with security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad on May 10.

Reddy directed Anand to immediately begin a thorough investigation into the case registered at Pet Basheerabad police station against the union minister's son.

POCSO Case Details and Counter-Allegations

The case was registered following allegations of sexual harassment of a minor girl, a charge denied by the accused, who in turn alleged extortion and criminal intimidation by the teenager and her parents.

According to the 17-year-old girl's mother, Kumar's son Bhageerath, who was allegedly in a relationship with her daughter, had sexually harassed her.

Police said the alleged relationship began around seven to eight months ago.

Police Investigation and Statements

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kukatpally Zone) Ritiraj, who was tasked with supervising the investigation, visited Pet Basheerabad police station on Monday and discussed the progress of the investigation with the ACP and SHO.

"The case was registered on May 8. A plan of action has been drafted and will be implemented accordingly," she told reporters.

The girl's statement has been recorded, she said, adding that "some more information is required, and hence we will speak to her again".

Asked whether the accused will be arrested, the DCP said that if the offence is proved, he will definitely be arrested.

"A POCSO case has been registered. It is our responsibility to ensure justice is delivered to the girl. We will verify the complaint and conduct a proper investigation," the DCP added.

Accused's Complaint and Allegations

Bhageerath had last week lodged a complaint with the police in Karimnagar, alleging that the girl, who had become acquainted with him, had invited him to family functions and group gatherings.

An FIR was registered based on Bhageerath's complaint.

In the complaint, he stated that, believing the girl's family to be trustworthy, he accompanied them on visits to certain religious places as part of a group of friends.

He alleged that the girl and her parents later pressured him to marry her. When he refused, they allegedly demanded money and threatened to file false complaints against him if he did not pay.

Bhageerath also alleged that he paid Rs 50,000 to the girl's father out of fear, but the family later demanded Rs 5 crore. He also claimed they threatened that the girl's mother would die by suicide if he failed to comply.

Child Rights Commission Intervention

Taking serious note of the matter, the Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Monday directed the Cyberabad Police Commissioner to inquire into the matter, take necessary action immediately, and submit a status report on priority, the release said.

The commission took cognisance of media reports on the matter on its own and issued the directions.