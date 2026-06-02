Three Arrested In Delhi Teenager Murder Case

Delhi Police have arrested three individuals, including two juveniles, in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in New Usmanpur, shedding light on the Delhi crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Three individuals, including two juveniles, have been arrested for the stabbing death of a 17-year-old in New Usmanpur, Delhi.

The victim was found with multiple stab wounds and declared dead at a nearby hospital.

Police investigation involved examining CCTV footage, questioning locals, and technical surveillance to identify and apprehend the suspects.

The accused admitted to their involvement, citing a prior dispute with the victim.

Three accused, including two juveniles, have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said on Tuesday.

The stabbing incident was reported around 10:30 pm on Sunday.

On reaching the spot, police found the teenager lying on the ground with multiple stab injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, an officer said.

Investigation and Evidence Collection

A forensic team inspected the scene and collected evidence. A case was registered and a probe launched. Police said a team examined CCTV footage, questioned locals and tracked the movements of the suspects.

Arrest and Confession

Based on technical surveillance and local intelligence, three people were identified and subsequently apprehended. The accused were identified as Nikki (21) and two 17-year-old boys.

During questioning, the trio admitted to their involvement in the killing and disclosed that they had a dispute with the victim, police said.

Motive Under Investigation

According to police, the victim and the accused belonged to the same community and knew each other prior to the incident. Police are probing the nature of the dispute and whether any previous altercations between the victim and the accused led to the fatal attack.