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Teenager Fatally Stabbed In New Usmanpur, Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 02, 2026 09:07 IST

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A 17-year-old boy was tragically stabbed to death in Delhi's New Usmanpur, prompting a police investigation into the heinous crime.

Key Points

  • A 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in New Usmanpur, northeast Delhi.
  • The stabbing incident occurred at 10.25 pm, prompting a police investigation.
  • Police are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning locals to determine the motive.
  • The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said on Tuesday.

The stabbing incident was reported at 10.25 pm in the New Usmanpur area.

 

Police Investigation Underway

"Upon reaching the location, police found the teenager lying on the ground with stab injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and was declared dead," an officer said.

The police are examining the victim's recent movements and associations to establish the motive behind the crime.

The officer said CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being scrutinised and locals are being questioned.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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