Teenager Fatally Stabbed In Delhi; Juvenile Apprehended

A 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Delhi, leading to the apprehension of a juvenile suspect and highlighting concerns about youth violence.

Key Points A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area.

Police apprehended a 17-year-old juvenile suspect in connection with the stabbing.

The stabbing occurred following a dispute between the victim and the suspect.

The weapon allegedly used in the crime has been recovered by the police.

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by a juvenile following a dispute in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said on Sunday.

The incident came to light on Saturday evening when police received information from the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital regarding the admission of a minor with stab injuries, they said.

The boy subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

Investigation Into Delhi Stabbing

According to the police, the boy was taken to the hospital by his family members after the attack.

Police have identified the involvement of a 17-year-old boy in the case during interrogation, the officer said.

The juvenile was apprehended and, during questioning, stated that he had a dispute with the deceased, the officer added.

At his instance, police recovered the knife allegedly used in the crime.