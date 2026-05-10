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Home  » News » Teenager Fatally Stabbed In Delhi; Juvenile Apprehended

Teenager Fatally Stabbed In Delhi; Juvenile Apprehended

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 10, 2026 13:36 IST

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A 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Delhi, leading to the apprehension of a juvenile suspect and highlighting concerns about youth violence.

Key Points

  • A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area.
  • Police apprehended a 17-year-old juvenile suspect in connection with the stabbing.
  • The stabbing occurred following a dispute between the victim and the suspect.
  • The weapon allegedly used in the crime has been recovered by the police.

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by a juvenile following a dispute in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said on Sunday.

The incident came to light on Saturday evening when police received information from the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital regarding the admission of a minor with stab injuries, they said.

 

The boy subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

Investigation Into Delhi Stabbing

According to the police, the boy was taken to the hospital by his family members after the attack.

Police have identified the involvement of a 17-year-old boy in the case during interrogation, the officer said.

The juvenile was apprehended and, during questioning, stated that he had a dispute with the deceased, the officer added.

At his instance, police recovered the knife allegedly used in the crime.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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