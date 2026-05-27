Mumbai Teen Detained For Sickle Attack Over Phone Calls

A 17-year-old in Mumbai was detained for allegedly attacking his friend with a sickle, reportedly triggered by the victim's phone conversations with the accused's mother, leading to an attempt to murder investigation.

Key Points A 17-year-old in Mumbai has been detained for allegedly attacking his friend with a sickle.

The attack was reportedly triggered by the victim's phone conversations with the accused's mother.

The victim, Rohit Jhanke, sustained serious head and neck injuries and is currently receiving treatment.

Kanjurmarg police have registered a case of attempt to murder and are conducting further investigations.

A 17-year-old youth has been detained here for allegedly attacking a friend with a sickle and causing him serious injuries for talking to the accused's mother over phone, police said.

The accused was taken into custody on the charge of attempt to murder and sent to a juvenile correction centre following the incident on Sunday, said an official.

Details Of The Sickle Attack

Victim Rohit Jhanke (24) and the accused were friends for the last five years and often visited each other's homes, the official said.

Jhanke allegedly often spoke to the accused's mother over phone. When the accused became aware of this, it led to serious disputes between the two.

On Sunday, when Jhanke was heading for Nahur railway station, the accused intercepted him and allegedly attacked him with a sickle, inflicting severe injuries to his head and neck, the official said.

Police Investigation Underway

Local residents rushed to rescue Jhanke who is undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

Kanjurmarg police registered a case of attempt to murder and further probe is on, the official said.