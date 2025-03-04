HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Man sets teenage girl on fire after mother's rebuke

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Sai
March 04, 2025 11:44 IST

A 17-year-old girl has been battling for life with 60 per cent burns after a man allegedly set her ablaze in Mumbai's Andheri area, the police said on Tuesday.

The girl and the 30-year-old accused, residents of Marol in Andheri, in Mumbai's western suburbs, were friends for the last couple of months.

 

The victim's mother recently asked the accused not to meet her daughter, the police said, adding the exact motive behind the crime was yet to be ascertained.

The incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Sunday behind a hospital in Marol Gaothan area during which the accused also suffered burn injuries.

While the victim was sitting in a chawl (row tenement) with her female friends after having dinner, the accused, Jitendra alias Jitu Tambe, allegedly poured petrol on her and set her afire, an official said.

The girl suffered 60 per cent burns, with injuries on her face, neck, stomach, private parts, hands and legs, he said.

The victim, who is critical and unable to speak, is undergoing treatment at a civic-run Dr R N Cooper Hospital in Juhu, the official said.

A boy, who knew the girl, had informed her mother about the incident.

The girl's mother then rushed to the spot and found her daughter with several burn injuries.

As per the FIR, the girl, on seeing her mother, said, "I am not at fault, Jitu poured petrol on my body and set me on fire."

The victim and the accused knew each other. They were friends for the last couple of months and used to meet in the area, the official said, quoting a complaint filed by the victim's mother.

The girl's mother had asked her about if they were in a relationship, but she had denied it, the complaint mentioned.

Later, the girl's mother met the man and asked him not to meet her daughter, it added.

The accused also suffered burn injuries in the incident and was admitted to hospital, the police said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by using acid, etc, and a probe was underway, they added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Sai
