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Home  » News » Teenager Arrested in Jalna Over Suspicions of Friend's Affair with Mother

Teenager Arrested in Jalna Over Suspicions of Friend's Affair with Mother

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 12, 2026 17:47 IST

A 17-year-old in Jalna, Maharashtra, has been detained for the alleged murder of his 25-year-old friend, driven by suspicions of an affair between the victim and the teenager's mother, sparking a police investigation.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A 17-year-old in Jalna, Maharashtra, is detained for allegedly murdering his 25-year-old friend.
  • The teenager suspected the victim of having an affair with his mother.
  • The accused allegedly slit the victim's throat while he was asleep after a party.
  • Police detained the minor while he was attempting to flee the scene.
  • An investigation is underway under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A 17-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly killing his 25-year-old friend in Maharashtra's Jalna district over suspicions that the victim was in a relationship with his mother, police said on Sunday. The teenager, who recently took his Class 12 exams, fatally attacked Nikhil Waghmare at Shirsawadi village on Friday, an official said.

According to police sources, the minor suspected that his friend Waghmare was sending messages to his mother and was involved in an illicit relationship with her.

 

They said the boy and Waghmare had a party together on Friday night. After Waghmare fell asleep, the accused allegedly slit his throat, killing him at the scene.

After being alerted, police laid a trap and detained the minor while he was attempting to flee, said an official.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway, said inspector Santosh Sable from Taluka Jalna police station.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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