News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Another ticket checker misbehaves with woman passenger, suspended

Another ticket checker misbehaves with woman passenger, suspended

Source: PTI
March 15, 2023 18:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Days after a railway travel ticket examiner (TTE) was held for allegedly urinating on a passenger on a train bound from Kolkata to Amritsar, another TTE has been accused of allegedly misbehaving with a female passenger when she was leaving from Krishnarajapuram station in Bengaluru.

Image used for representational purpose.
Photograph: Getty Images

The TTE has been placed under suspension by the railways, pending investigation.

According to the railways, the train had stopped at Krishnarajapuram for crossing with another, during which time the TTE misbehaved with the woman while demanding that she show him her ticket.

Videos of the woman confronting the TTE on the railway station platform, reportedly on Tuesday, have been posted on Twitter by a user.

 

In the videos, a woman can be seen shouting at the TTE, asking him why he pulled her after she showed him her tickets.

As the TTE, who was allegedly drunk, shouts back at the woman, a group of men who were standing nearby and were watching the incident unfold, came to her aid and caught hold of him as he tried to flee from the spot.

They can be heard saying, "He is drunk, call the police".

The railway PRO office, Bengaluru, in a statement regarding the incident said, "Train number 22863, HWH (Howrah)-SMVB (Sir M.Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru) express, is a weekly Humsafar express, and has no stoppage at KJM (Krishnarajapuram Railway Station)."

Stating that the travel ticket examiner appearing in the video was Santosh of KJM station and not the onboard TTE, the statement said, "It is alleged that  he has pulled the lady passenger out of the train when the train halted. It is also alleged that he was drunk on duty."

Pending investigation, the TTE has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, the statement added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Didn't intend to...: AI 'peeing' accused tells court
Didn't intend to...: AI 'peeing' accused tells court
'She peed herself': AI urination accused makes U-turn
'She peed herself': AI urination accused makes U-turn
Another 'peeing' incident on AI flight comes to light
Another 'peeing' incident on AI flight comes to light
Shivakumar's MP brother not to contest K'taka polls
Shivakumar's MP brother not to contest K'taka polls
Adani role in defence sector is fresh ammo for Oppn
Adani role in defence sector is fresh ammo for Oppn
Exports dip in Feb; trade deficit narrows to $17.43 bn
Exports dip in Feb; trade deficit narrows to $17.43 bn
LaLiga slams FIFA's World Cup format change
LaLiga slams FIFA's World Cup format change
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Ticket checker sacked for urinating on woman passenger

Ticket checker sacked for urinating on woman passenger

Air India bans peeing incident accused for 4 months

Air India bans peeing incident accused for 4 months

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances