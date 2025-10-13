HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » MNS worker slaps woman over remark against Marathi

MNS worker slaps woman over remark against Marathi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 13, 2025 15:12 IST

x

A video of a lady office-bearer of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena slapping a woman after the latter allegedly made derogatory remarks about the Marathi language has surfaced on social media.

IMAGE: MNS worker slaps a woman in Thane. Photograph: Video grab/X

The police confirmed on Monday that no official complaint had been lodged in connection with the incident that took place at the Kalwa railway station in Thane district on Friday night.

A video on social media shows a woman apologising for having uttered objectionable words about the Marathi language during an altercation with the husband of an MNS office-bearer at the Kalwa railway station.

 

Following the apology, the MNS office-bearer can be seen slapping the woman and warning her.

Senior inspector Archana Dusane of the Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) confirmed the matter had been settled between the parties.

"A man and a woman were involved in the incident that took place on Friday night. The man happened to be the husband of an MNS office-bearer. After the woman, who had abused and uttered objectionable words about Marathi and Marathi manoos, apologised, both parties settled the matter there itself," she said.

The duo later approached the GRP and informed them that they had reached an agreement, and then left the premises, the official said.

Senior inspector Ashok Uttekar of the Kalwa police station also informed that they have not received any complaint regarding the incident.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

MNS workers slap mall staffer for refusing to speak Marathi
MNS workers slap mall staffer for refusing to speak Marathi
Food stall owner thrashed for not speaking in Marathi
Food stall owner thrashed for not speaking in Marathi
Writer protests as jeweller refuses to speak Marathi
Writer protests as jeweller refuses to speak Marathi
Auto-driver thrashed on camera for 'insulting' Marathi
Auto-driver thrashed on camera for 'insulting' Marathi
Insult to Marathi people won't be tolerated: Maha
Insult to Marathi people won't be tolerated: Maha

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Libraries In India You Must Visit

webstory image 2

10 Karwa Chauth Songs

webstory image 3

Usha Khanna's Top 10 Songs

VIDEOS

Raj Thackeray, Family visit Matoshree for lunch with Uddhav Thackeray0:47

Raj Thackeray, Family visit Matoshree for lunch with...

Tara-Veer's hand-in-hand entry wins hearts at Manish Malhotra's bash1:07

Tara-Veer's hand-in-hand entry wins hearts at Manish...

Suryakumar Yadav, Wife Seek Blessings At Ujjain's Mahakal2:33

Suryakumar Yadav, Wife Seek Blessings At Ujjain's Mahakal

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO