Now, drunk TTE urinates on woman inside train

Now, drunk TTE urinates on woman inside train

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 14, 2023 16:32 IST
After cases of drunk flyers urinating on co-passengers, an off-duty train ticket examiner has been accused of relieving himself on a woman on the Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takht Express.

IMAGE: The train ticket examiner, identified as Munna Kumar, arrested. Photograph: ANI

The alleged incident occurred on the night of March 13.

Munna Kumar, the accused train ticket examiner (TTE), has been arrested, a Government Railway Police official said on Tuesday.

He was said to be under the influence of alcohol. A resident of Begusarai in Bihar, the accused was posted as a TTE in Saharanpur, the offcial said.

 

Kumar was not on duty at the time of the alleged incident.

Navratna Gautam, the GRP inspector in Lucknow, told PTI that according to the complaint lodged by the passenger, he and his wife were travelling from Kiul in Bihar to Amritsar.

On the night of March 13, Kumar allegedly urinated on his wife's head, he said.

Kumar was arrested from Charbagh station after a complaint was lodged with the GRP (Charbagh Lucknow), Gautam said.

He added that a probe will be conducted to ascertain if the accused was drunk at the time of the alleged incident.

Last week, an inebriated student allegedly urinated while asleep in his seat on an American Airlines flight. It somehow leaked and fell on a fellow passenger, who complained to the flight crew.

On November 26, a man identified as Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated in a drunken state on an elderly woman on a New York-Delhi Air India flight. In another case, a man allegedly urinated on the blanket of a female co-passenger on a Paris-Delhi flight on December 6.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'She peed herself': AI urination accused makes U-turn
Another 'peeing' incident on AI flight comes to light
Peeing case: Revoke action, says AI cabin crew body
BJP shouldn't give Oscar win credit to Modi: Kharge
Yes, India Shone At The Oscars, But....
The Real People Who Make Models Look Pretty
Wholesale inflation eases to over 2-year low in Feb
Air India bans peeing incident accused for 4 months

Didn't intend to...: AI 'peeing' accused tells court

