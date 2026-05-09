Man Killed In Rajasthan Over Mobile Phone Dispute

A deadly mobile phone dispute in Rajasthan led to the abduction and murder of an 18-year-old man, prompting a police investigation into the shocking crime.

Key Points An 18-year-old man was allegedly abducted and murdered in Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan.

The incident is believed to have stemmed from a dispute over a mobile phone.

Mankush Meena's body was found with injury marks near Selu crossroads.

Police have filed an FIR and are investigating the case, including a possible online fraud angle.

An 18-year-old man was allegedly abducted and murdered by a group of men over a mobile phone in a village in Sawai Madhopur district, police said on Saturday.

The body of Mankush Meena, a resident of Uliyana village under Kundera Police Station limits, was found early Saturday morning, they said.

According to the police, on Friday evening, a group of men from the same village allegedly came to Mankush's house and took him away in a vehicle after an argument.

Details of the Abduction and Discovery

Circle Officer (City) Uday Singh Meena said the incident happened when Mankush's family members were away at a wedding, leaving Mankush and his sister at home.

"In the evening, some people came to the house and took him along after an argument. When the family returned at night, they found he was missing and approached the police," he said.

A search was launched for Mankush, whose mobile phone was found switched off.

Police Investigation Underway

"On Saturday, information was received about a body lying near Selu crossroads. A police team reached the spot and identified it as Mankush," the officer said.

The body bore injury marks, and some clothing was missing, police said.

The police filed an FIR against some persons, who remain absconding, on the complaint of Mankush's family.

The officer said a dispute over a mobile phone is suspected to be the immediate trigger. Another angle involving online fraud is also being examined.