Burnt bodies in car of 2 kidnapped Muslim men: Report

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: February 27, 2023 11:48 IST
The report of forensic science laboratory has confirmed that the charred bodies and the blood stains found in the SUV recovered from a cow shelter in Haryana's Jind were of Junaid and Nasir, a Rajasthan police officer said.

IMAGE: Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and other teams inspect a charred bolero where two skeletons were found, at Loharu, in Bhiwani on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The bodies of Rajasthan's Bharatpur-based men, who were abducted, were found inside a vehicle in Haryana's Bhiwani district on February 16. The families of the deceased alleged that they were beaten and murdered by members of the Bajrang Dal.

"The FSL (forensic science laboratory) report confirms that the charred bodies and the blood stains in the SUV recovered from a Gau-shala in Jind (Haryana) were of Nasir and Junaid," Bharatpur range IG Gaurav Srivastav said.

 

He said the burnt vehicle matched the chassis number, but the bodies left inside could not be identified.

The officer said that FSL samples were collected from the spot. Blood samples of the family members of Nasir and Junaid were also collected so that the blood stains found in the SUV and the bones found in the burnt vehicle can be matched.

He said the report has now confirmed the identity of both bodies.

During the probe, the SUV was found in Jind in which the victims were abducted and beaten.

"Our teams are camping in Haryana and working closely with the Haryana police to nab the accused," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
'Cow vigilantes took 2 slain men to Haryana police'
Cops hit Bhiwani accused's pregnant wife, says family
'If I smuggle cows, should I be killed?'
Rename Ahmednagar as Ahilya Nagar: Maha BJP leader
How Was The Chai, Chancellor Scholz?
When Shah Rukh Was Raw, Uncontrolled!
Agnipath in national interest: Delhi HC rejects pleas
