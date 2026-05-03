Man Abducted, Beaten To Death In Rajasthan; Brother Dies By Suicide

A man in Rajasthan was allegedly abducted and murdered, leading to his brother's suicide, prompting a police investigation and multiple arrests in the disturbing case.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man from Balotra, Rajasthan, was allegedly abducted and fatally beaten.

The victim's body was discovered in a well in the Pali district.

Police have arrested five individuals in connection with the abduction and murder case.

The deceased's brother reportedly died by suicide due to the shock and stress of the disappearance.

A man was allegedly abducted and beaten to death by miscreants in Rajasthan's Balotra district, and his body was later thrown into a well in the neighbouring Pali district, police said on Sunday.

They said five persons have been arrested in this connection so far.

Meanwhile, due to apparent mental stress and shock over the disappearance, the elder brother of the deceased allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a train, police said.

Details of the Abduction and Murder

The deceased -- Bachiya alias Suresh, a resident of Balotra -- worked as a labourer in Siwana area.

Police said the victim had a dispute with one Ishwar Bhil near the Veer Bapji temple on April 15, following which the suspects were allegedly keeping an eye on him.

On the April 23 evening, the accused allegedly intercepted Suresh near a railway crossing near Devda village, assaulted him, and abducted him -- taking him to a secluded place where they allegedly thrashed him to death.

Discovery of the Body and Arrests

After the murder, the accused allegedly transported the body on a motorcycle and later in a van to Rana village under Jetpur police station area in Pali district, where they dumped it in a well.

A police officer said villagers spotted the body in the well on May 2 and informed police. Police reached the spot, retrieved the body, and handed it over to the family after post-mortem.

Police have arrested five accused -- Kishnaram (27), Ganpatram (31), Tikamram (27), Jagdish (31) and Hingaram (18), all residents of Khakhralai village -- in connection with the murder case, they added.