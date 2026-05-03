HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Abducted, Beaten To Death In Rajasthan; Brother Dies By Suicide

Man Abducted, Beaten To Death In Rajasthan; Brother Dies By Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 03, 2026 20:57 IST

x

A man in Rajasthan was allegedly abducted and murdered, leading to his brother's suicide, prompting a police investigation and multiple arrests in the disturbing case.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man from Balotra, Rajasthan, was allegedly abducted and fatally beaten.
  • The victim's body was discovered in a well in the Pali district.
  • Police have arrested five individuals in connection with the abduction and murder case.
  • The deceased's brother reportedly died by suicide due to the shock and stress of the disappearance.

A man was allegedly abducted and beaten to death by miscreants in Rajasthan's Balotra district, and his body was later thrown into a well in the neighbouring Pali district, police said on Sunday.

They said five persons have been arrested in this connection so far.

 

Meanwhile, due to apparent mental stress and shock over the disappearance, the elder brother of the deceased allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a train, police said.

Details of the Abduction and Murder

The deceased -- Bachiya alias Suresh, a resident of Balotra -- worked as a labourer in Siwana area.

Police said the victim had a dispute with one Ishwar Bhil near the Veer Bapji temple on April 15, following which the suspects were allegedly keeping an eye on him.

On the April 23 evening, the accused allegedly intercepted Suresh near a railway crossing near Devda village, assaulted him, and abducted him -- taking him to a secluded place where they allegedly thrashed him to death.

Discovery of the Body and Arrests

After the murder, the accused allegedly transported the body on a motorcycle and later in a van to Rana village under Jetpur police station area in Pali district, where they dumped it in a well.

A police officer said villagers spotted the body in the well on May 2 and informed police. Police reached the spot, retrieved the body, and handed it over to the family after post-mortem.

Police have arrested five accused -- Kishnaram (27), Ganpatram (31), Tikamram (27), Jagdish (31) and Hingaram (18), all residents of Khakhralai village -- in connection with the murder case, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Bodies of Two Missing Men Found in Ajmer Well; Murder Suspected
Bodies of Two Missing Men Found in Ajmer Well; Murder Suspected
Man suspected to be cattle thief beaten to death in Haryana
Man suspected to be cattle thief beaten to death in Haryana
Rajasthan: Man lynched for speaking to married woman on phone
Rajasthan: Man lynched for speaking to married woman on phone
Man Abducted And Killed Over Sister's Death In Udaipur
Pali Family Tragedy: Depression Suspected in Triple Fatality

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

webstory image 2

7 Ways To Prevent A Heatstroke

webstory image 3

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

VIDEOS

Extreme Devotion: Pilgrims Cover 1,700 Km by Prostration for Amarnath Yatra2:53

Extreme Devotion: Pilgrims Cover 1,700 Km by Prostration...

Miss India Sadhvi Sail Receives Hero's Welcome in Goa3:44

Miss India Sadhvi Sail Receives Hero's Welcome in Goa

Man Climbs Washington Bridge Demanding End to Iran War0:32

Man Climbs Washington Bridge Demanding End to Iran War

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO