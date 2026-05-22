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Home  » News » Teenager Shot And Injured In Delhi's Sultanpuri Area

Teenager Shot And Injured In Delhi's Sultanpuri Area

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 22, 2026 11:49 IST

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A 19-year-old man was shot and injured in Delhi's Sultanpuri, prompting a police investigation and the apprehension of a suspect.

Key Points

  • A 19-year-old man was shot and injured in Delhi's Sultanpuri area.
  • The incident was reported to the Sultanpuri Police Station.
  • The victim, Yash, sustained injuries to his calf and toes.
  • Yash was immediately taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for treatment.
  • Police have apprehended a suspect and are currently interrogating them regarding the shooting.

A 19-year-old man was shot and wounded in Outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area by some unidentified individuals, police said on Friday.

Sultanpuri Shooting Incident

An incident of firing was reported at the Sultanpuri Police Station at 10.22 pm on Thursday, they said.

 

Yash, who was injured in his calf and toes, was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial (SGM) Hospital, they said.

The police apprehended a suspect and are interrogating him.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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