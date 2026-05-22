Teenager Shot And Injured In Delhi's Sultanpuri Area

A 19-year-old man was shot and injured in Delhi's Sultanpuri, prompting a police investigation and the apprehension of a suspect.

Key Points A 19-year-old man was shot and injured in Delhi's Sultanpuri area.

The incident was reported to the Sultanpuri Police Station.

The victim, Yash, sustained injuries to his calf and toes.

Yash was immediately taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police have apprehended a suspect and are currently interrogating them regarding the shooting.

A 19-year-old man was shot and wounded in Outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area by some unidentified individuals, police said on Friday.

Sultanpuri Shooting Incident

An incident of firing was reported at the Sultanpuri Police Station at 10.22 pm on Thursday, they said.

Yash, who was injured in his calf and toes, was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial (SGM) Hospital, they said.

The police apprehended a suspect and are interrogating him.