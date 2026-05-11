Teenager Stabbed By Juveniles In Delhi Over Dispute

An 18-year-old was stabbed in Delhi's Sultanpuri by three juveniles after a dispute, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about juvenile crime.

Key Points An 18-year-old was stabbed in Delhi's Sultanpuri area following a dispute.

The alleged attackers are three juveniles aged 15 to 16 years.

One juvenile has been apprehended, and police are searching for the other two.

The incident occurred due to previous enmity over minor issues.

An 18-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed by three juveniles in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area following a dispute over minor issues, police said on Monday.

Details of the Sultanpuri Stabbing Incident

They said police received a PCR call on Sunday informing that a youth has been taken to hospital with a stab injury on his left thigh.

The injured, identified as Naitik, was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for treatment.

During inquiry, Naitik told police that three boys -- aged 15 to 16 years -- with whom he had previous enmity over minor issues, attacked him with a knife, a senior police officer said.

Police Investigation and Apprehension

Based on the victim's statement, a case has been registered at Sultanpuri police station, he said.

"One of the accused, a juvenile, has been apprehended. Efforts are underway to trace the remaining two involved in the attack," the officer said, adding that further investigation is on to ascertain the actual reason for the stabbing.